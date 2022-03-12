Stanley Obi, Australian girlfriend set on fire by jealous ex-lover

A Nigerian nurse, Stanley Obi, and his unnamed new girlfriend, were on Thursday, set on fire by his ex lover identified as Sarah Mudge in Australia.

The victims, however, survived the attack, but are said to be in critical condition.

Reports said Obi was at his home in New Beith, in Brisbane’s southern suburbs of the country when Mudge, 31, broke into the house, stormed into his bedroom and wetted him and his new lover with petrol, before setting them on fire.

The incident occurred at about 3am local time.

Queensland Police said Mudge set Mr Obi and his new lover, 30, on fire while his three young children were in the house.

However, the only person the mother-of-four managed to kill was herself.

Obi’s new girlfriend escaped with burns to her airway along with all three children – aged five, three and two.

The Nigerian’s burning body was dragged from the burning building by a hero neighbour known identified as Al.

Obi, a professional nurse, suffered burns to 90 per cent of his body, and was said to have voiced concerns about his chances of survival.

“He said to me, ‘I’m not going to make it, I’m going to die, I’m going to die, you need to help me. Help me,” the neighbour recalled.

“He was giving me his hand, reaching out to me to hold it, and I wasn’t going to hold his hand because I know about infection control.”

The Nigerian and his yet-to-be named girlfriend and the three children have been taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.