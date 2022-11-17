Israel Adesanya, UFC star arrested in US

Israel Adesanya, former UFC middleweight champion, has been arrested for carrying brass knuckles through security at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

Brass knuckles are pieces of metal shaped to fit around the knuckles. They are also fist-load weapons used in hand-to-hand combat.

In New York, carrying brass knuckles is a Class A misdemeanor, and is not legal to bring onboard an airplane, Daily Mail reported.

Adesanya was arrested on Wednesday by Port Authority police at 1:57 pm EST for possessing ‘metal knuckles.’

It could be recalled that Adesanya lost his title on Saturday by TKO to Alex Pereira in New York.

His loss has seen him plummet down the pound-for-pound rankings, dropping from No. 2 to No. 8 on MMAfighting.com.

Adesanya is a Nigerian-New Zealand professional mixed martial artist, kickboxer, and former boxer who had won multiple championships in all three disciplines.