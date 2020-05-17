BY EMEKA EJERE

Three of the Nigerians recently evacuated from Dubai, United Arab Emirate have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Lagos State ommissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who announced this on Sunday via his Twitter handle, said the evacuees tested positive following a test conducted on them and have been admitted to the COVID-19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols.

Abayomi said the state will continue to adhere strictly to quarantine protocols and enforce necessary precautionary measures in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.

He appealed to the residents of the state, particularly those who recently returned to the country to cooperate with the government’s COVID-19 response team at all times.

This comes barely a day after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 176 new COVID-19 infections in the country.

In a late-night tweet on Saturday, the NCDC said 95 of the cases were in Lagos, 31 in Oyo, 11 in Abuja, eight each in Niger and Borno states, and six in Jigawa.

Kaduna also reported four new cases, three in Anambra, two in Edo, Rivers, Nasarawa and Bauchi States, as well as one each in Benue and Zamfara States.

A breakdown of the figures by regions shows that Lagos in the South West has the highest with 2,373 cases of COVID-19, followed by Kano in the North West with 761.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the North Central region has the third-highest tally in the country with 397, just as Bauchi in the North East has 212, Edo in the South South has 95, and Enugu in the South East has 12 cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,621 with 1,472 patients discharged and 176 deaths across 34 states and the FCT.