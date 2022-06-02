Internet subscription in Nigeria hits 148 million in April 2022

Internet subscribers in Nigeria, across mobile, fixed, and VoIP networks increased to 148 million in April 2022.

This is according to the recently released latest industry data by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to the data, telecom operators recorded a total of 2.5 million new subscriptions in the month to achieve the new height.

A further look at the NCC’s data shows that the mobile network operators MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile maintained their dominance of the internet market with 147.4 million subscriptions.

VoIP operators Smile Communications and Ntel accounted for 349,742 internet subscriptions, while 14,412 were on fixed wired networks – 21st Century and iPNX.

Broadband subscriptions or high-speed internet service also rose to 81.6 million in April from 80.6 million recorded in March this year. This brought the country’s broadband penetration to 42.79%.

MTN Nigeria, the largest operator by subscriber number, maintained its leadership position as it gained 1.1 million new internet subscriptions in April. This brought its total internet subscription database to 61.8 million.

Airtel overtook Globacom in the month to become the second-largest operator in terms of internet subscriptions. The company recorded additional 918,191 internet subscriptions in April, which brought its total internet customers to 40.2 million.

Globacom also gained new subscriptions in the month as it added 331,360 internet customers in the month. At the end of April, its internet subscriptions database stood at 39.8 million.

However, 9mobile’s internet subscription declined in the month. The telecom operator lost 107,617 subscriptions, which brought its internet customer database to 5.4 million at the end of April.