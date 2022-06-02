The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a contract to supply and install emergency restoration system or 330 kV and 132KV transmission line for ongoing rehabilitation works in Lagos at the sum of $968,818 as the offshore component.

Minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this while addressing journalists after the FEC meeting.

He said the onshore component of the contract was N7.393m.

He said: “The top item is variation on a subsisting contract of a sub-station in Katsina and nine…in Kano and the variation sum is only on the onshore component of the contract which has an offshore and onshore component as usual with electricity contracts.

“So, it’s only affecting the onshore component due to escalation of construction materials within. And the sum is N445,326,643.12 and the subsisting contract amount as I told you the offshore is not affected. The onshore which was N939,410,664 has now moved to N1,938,737,307.12 and the Council graciously approved.”

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, said the council approved a Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of 82 Toyota brand of vehicles, branded raincoats and sundry other accoutrements for the use of the Nigeria Police at N8,315,209,825.

Meanwhile, electricity generation in Nigeria fell to a near two-month low on Wednesday, down by 9% to 72.71GWh compared to 79.87GWh recorded in the previous day.

This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Similarly, energy supply recorded a 9.1% dip to 71.69GWh on Wednesday from 78.84GWh supplied by the generating companies on Tuesday. Energy supply on Wednesday represents 98.61% of the total energy generated.

Nigeria’s energy generation and supply has fallen further below the minimum 105,000MWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country. Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply as a result of disruptions at the national grip and the inability to operate at full capacity.

Highlight (1st June 2022)

Peak generation – 3,284.7MW (-9.9%)

Off-peak generation – 2,860.3MW (-1.6%)

Energy generated – 72,712.1MWh (-9%)

Energy sent out – 71,699.68MWh (-8.1%)

The highest frequency for the day was 50.42Hz, while the lowest frequency was 48.99Hz.