Paddy Aggregation Scheme: CBN disburses N106.39bn to rice farmers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has disbursed a total of N106.39bn to rice farmers under its Paddy Aggregation Scheme (PAS).

Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor disclosed this in a statement from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the apex bank.

According to Emefiele, “Under the Paddy Aggregation Scheme, N6.2bn was disbursed by the Bank to three new projects for the purchase and mopping-up of home-grown rice paddy.

“This brings the total funds disbursed to 42 integrated rice millers under the PAS to N106.39bn.”

The PAS was designed for Integrated Rice Millers and Large Scale Aggregators to enable them purchase home-grown rice paddy at a single-digit interest rate to promote the Federal Government of Nigeria’s National Food Security Programme.

It aims to provide credit facilities to integrated rice millers and large-scale rice paddy aggregators at a single-digit interest rate to increase local production of rice towards effecting lower prices and enhancing national food security.

The features include: single digit interest rate at five per cent; bullet loan repayment after 12 months for loans that have 12 months tenor; no obligor limit applicable; applicant must have a functional silo; and it has 24 months loan tenor.