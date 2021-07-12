By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Sunday, tasked religious institutions on the need to promote and strengthen moral standard among the populace, as part of efforts to rescue the country from its present socioeconomic and religious woes, among others.

He said all hands must be on deck to arrest moral decadence in the society, noting that national development and nation building remains the duty of all.

Oyetola also called for societal reforms in line with moral standard, which he said, remains the panacea to the nation’s socioeconomic and religious woes.

This is even as the governor warned that religious intolerance is injurious to the unity and collective peace of the country, stressing that as a people, Nigerians must respect the country’s diversity.

Governor Oyetola spoke at the 60th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Liberation Cathedral, Osun Province 1, held at the Church premises at Alekunwodo area, Osogbo.

He said his administration had demonstrated capacity to be just and fair to all regardless of their political or religious leanings, adding that he had ensured equitable distribution of services and infrastructure since he assumed office.

Governor Oyetola who described organised institutions as opinions moulders, said the Church and other religious organisations should be the major institutions responsible for moulding the moral profile of the society.

According to him, there is a need to honestly beam the search light on all the social institutions with a view to correcting identified lapses, not neglecting the future, but giving due consideration to the challenges that plague the nation’s development.

The governor identified COVID-19 pandemic, dwindling economy, rising cases of banditry and kidnappings in the society as crises and conditions demanding pragmatic management and a rethink in the nation’s strategy.

“After all, the assumption, and rightly so, is that the Church and other religious organisations are major institutions responsible for moulding the moral profile of the society,” he said.

“In light of the diverse challenges that we face in the country today therefore, there is a need to honestly beam the search light on all our social institutions with a view to correcting identified lapses.

“Closely related to this is a need for the Church to use the society as a mirror to self-examine itself. If the Church is okay, the society would be okay because a good and functional Church impacts positively on the society.

“However, it is not the sole responsibility of the Church or other similar social institutions alone. All hands must be on deck to arrest the moral decadence in the society.

“The pandemic, the dwindling economy, rising cases of banditry and kidnappings in the society are crises and conditions demanding pragmatic management and a rethink in our strategy. We must respond now to contemporary issues, not neglecting the future, but giving due consideration to the challenges that plague our development.

“The society and the leadership of the country must prepare to watch and pray, so that the prevalence of violence such as we have now, could be mitigated in the country.”

Congratulating the members of the Church for attaining Diamond Jubilee, Oyetola urged them to continue to pray for the political leadership of the country, and pray God with details of the spate and current security challenges in the country.

Oyetola added: “In the same vein, I will like to urge the Church to pray for revivals, and call the attention of members to rededicate and redouble their commitment to the faith.

“When men are saved, the fear of God and His grace will help them to turn a new leaf and change for the better. The ultimate is that they become good neighbours and citizens, useful to God and to the society. When this happens, there will be fewer social ills in our society.

“All faiths preach love for God and man, unity, peace and forgiveness. The various religions must be at the forefront of emphasising and practising these basic doctrines.

“As a government birthed by IleriOluwa (The Promise of God), we have in the last two and half years of our administration demonstrated capacity to be just and fair to all Osun people regardless of their political or religious leanings. The services and infrastructure we are providing are equitably distributed across the State. I, therefore, implore Osun citizens to practice their faiths with the fear of God and high sense of responsibility.

“Religious intolerance is injurious to the unity of the country and to our collective peace as a people. Our diversity is our greatest.”

Earlier in his homily, the Pastor of the Church, Oluwajobi Olajide commended the governor for his faith in God and for putting Him first in all he does.

The cleric who applauded the political slogan, The Promise of God, “Ileri-Oluwa” used by the Governor to ascend the position, noted that the slogan is an indication to the fact that the Governor believes strongly in fate.