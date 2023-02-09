The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has maintained that it remains a neutral umpire determined to deliver credible elections in 2023.

The commission which was reacting to the controversy generated by the use of its Twitter account to like a post attacking Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, maintained that it doesn’t have preference for any presidential candidate going to the election on February 25.

Nigeria’s electoral body had on Wednesday, stirred up a controversy on social media by using its Twitter handle to “like” a news report attacking Mr. Obi.

A news report wherein Seun Anikulapo-Kuti, Nigerian musician and son of the late afro-beat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti described Obi as “an opportunist who cannot rescue Nigeria” was liked on Twitter by INEC.

The report was published and shared on Twitter by Premium Times.

INEC official handle was one of the 324 Twitter users who had liked the post, which called to question the anonymity and neutrality of the commission in its conduct of the February 25 presidential election and overall general elections.

The development triggered outrage as many took to the microblogging site to call the electoral body out, which prompted it to unlike the report.

Reacting to the development in a statement via its Twitter account late Wednesday night, the umpire said it has commenced investigations, while maintaining its neutrality.

“The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a post on its Twitter handle, liking a post relating to one of the 18 Presidential candidates,” the statement said.

“The Commission is an independent electoral body and does not have preference for any candidate or political party. The Commission assures all Nigerians of its neutrality and will conduct a general election that is free and fair to all. The allegiance of the Commission is to the people of Nigeria.

“In the meantime, the Commission is investigating the circumstances that led to the liking of the said post and will take appropriate disciplinary actions if an infraction is established.”