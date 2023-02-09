You're very formidable, Ugwunagbo traditional rulers tell Alex Otti

The council of traditional rulers in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of Abia State has joined the league of eminent groups of leaders to endorse the candidacy of the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Dr. Alex Otti, for the forthcoming election.

Otti, in continuation of his tour of the 17 local governments in Abia, was at Ugwunagbo on Tuesday, where he met and interacted with the leaders, elders, stakeholders, and people of the area. He shared his vision and plan of a new Abia.

The LP governorship candidate, favoured to win the March 11, 2023 election, rode into Ugwunagbo through the chaotic end of the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway by Ariaria Market junction and was first received by excited traders at the Asa-Nnentu Spare Market.

The traders led him from the main road into the market where they caused the renowned economist and top banker to address them, after they had enumerated legions of challenges, including harassment by government agents and touts, that they face conducting their trades.

Dr. Otti promised to end the regime of oppression against the traders as well as support their businesses with his wealth creation programme which will see the small and medium entrepreneurs receive interest-free loans.

“If you’re a trader in this market and you have invested N500,000 in your business, we will give you additional N500,000. If you have invested one million Naira, we’ll give you another one million Naira to help your business grow,” he announced to the cheering crowd.

Done at the market, the campaign train of Otti which had on board the LP candidates for Obingwa-Osisioma-Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency, Hon Munachim Alozie; Ugwunagbo State Constituency, Hon Iheanacho Agbara; State Campaign Council Coordinator of the Alex Otti Campaign Organisation, Hon Iheanacho Obioma, among others, headed to the palace of Eze F. O. Nwosu, Chairman of the Asa Council of Traditional Rulers in Ugwunagbo.

The council of Ndi Ezes poured encomium on the LP governorship candidate, who they described as “very formidable” and stands taller than all the other candidates contesting for the governorship chair in Abia.

They prayed for God’s protection over Otti and his entourage while on their campaign tours as well as victory at the polls for him and all the other LP candidates including the presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Dr. Otti and the other candidates also addressed rallies at Asa-Umunka and Umu-Ugo Ward 8, where they were excitedly received by the locals.