Connect with us

Business

Industry sector drives Nigeria’s GDP growth to 4.23% in Q2 2025 – NBS
Advertisement

Business

RMAFC moves to resolve Niger Delta states' oil field ownership tussle

Business

Equatorial Guinea’s BANGE takes lead in oil, gas investment push at African Energy Week

Business

Nigeria to Host Global Investors, Founders at Moonshot 2025 to Shape Africa’s Next Tech Wave

Business

N2trn subsidy fraud bled Nigeria under Jonathan, depot owners cashed out, says Otedola 

Business

FAAC exposes $42.4bn NNPC under-remittance, queries OAGF over N2trn unpaid taxes

Business

Retail giant, Shoprite, faces collapse over strategic errors, fierce competition 

Business

2027: Improving economy gives Tinubu’s re-election bid a boost

Business

Lagos Tower Incident: Afriland Properties addresses fire safety, commits to enhanced protocols 

Business

NDIC, NSIA, NCS, LBS, others celebrate FICAN’s resilience at 35th anniversary

Business

Industry sector drives Nigeria’s GDP growth to 4.23% in Q2 2025 – NBS

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Industry sector drives Nigeria’s GDP growth to 4.23% in Q2 2025 – NBS

Nigeria’s economy grew by 4.23 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), marking a notable improvement compared to 3.48 per cent in Q2 2024 and 3.13 per cent in the first quarter of 2025.

The data, contained in the Q2 2025 GDP Report released on Monday, shows that growth was largely driven by a strong performance in the industry sector.

Following the rebasing of the GDP series using 2019 as the new base year, NBS said quarterly estimates were benchmarked to the revised annual figures to ensure consistency.

“In real terms, GDP grew by 4.23% in the second quarter of 2025, higher than the 3.48% recorded in the corresponding period of 2024,” the report stated.

The agriculture sector grew by 2.82%, up from 2.60% in Q2 2024. The industry sector surged by 7.45%, more than doubling its 3.72% growth in the same quarter last year, while services expanded by 3.94%, slightly above 3.83% in Q2 2024.

On sectoral contributions, industry accounted for 17.31% of total GDP in the review period, compared to 16.79% a year earlier.

At current basic prices, aggregate GDP stood at ₦100.73 trillion, representing a year-on-year nominal growth of 19.23% against ₦84.48 trillion recorded in Q2 2024.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *