Stanbic IBTC declares N2.50 interim dividend as H1 profit rises 49%
Published

2 hours ago

on

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced an interim dividend of N2.50 per share for the half-year ended June 30, 2025. The payout, which is subject to withholding tax, will be made to shareholders whose names appear in the company’s Register of Members as at the close of business on Monday, October 6, 2025.

The group posted gross earnings of N516.63 billion for the six-month period, representing a 35.2 per cent increase from N382.12 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Profit after tax surged by 49.05 per cent year-on-year to N173.43 billion, compared with N116.36 billion in H1 2024. Earnings per share rose to N10.78.

At a share price of N98, the company’s price-to-earnings ratio stands at 9.09x, translating to an earnings yield of 11 per cent.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Tuesday, October 7, 2025, to Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Dividend payments will be made electronically on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to credit their bank accounts.

 

