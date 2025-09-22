RMAFC moves to resolve Niger Delta states’ oil field ownership tussle

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has launched a verification exercise on disputed and newly drilled oil and gas fields in the Niger Delta, following petitions from state governments over ownership claims.

Leading an inter-agency team to the Aneize oil field in Okpai, Delta State, on Monday, RMAFC Chairman, Dr Mohammed Shehu, said the move was aimed at ending long-standing disputes and ensuring fair revenue sharing among oil-producing states.

“The Commission, in collaboration with sister agencies, embarked on this inspection to address boundary issues. We are reaffirming our commitment to accurately identifying disputed and newly drilled oil and gas wells to ensure justice and fairness in revenue allocation,” Shehu said.

The Inter-Agency Technical Committee conducting the exercise includes officials of RMAFC, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGOF), and the National Boundary Commission.

Shehu explained that the verification became necessary after petitions by governors of Anambra, Imo, and Delta States, particularly over the Aneize field in OML 143 and the Eyine and Ameshi fields. He added that the exercise would also cover Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ondo, and Edo States.

According to him, geospatial data from the NUPRC will be validated in the presence of state surveyor-generals to guarantee accuracy.

“The goal is to ensure fair and transparent allocation of oil revenue, grounded in accurate data, while addressing disputes over ownership of vital energy assets,” Shehu said.

He stressed that the verification was critical to guaranteeing equitable distribution of the 13% derivation fund and safeguarding the integrity of the Federation Account.