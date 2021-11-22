Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has nominated 17 commissioners into the executive arm of the government.

The appointment comes seven months after the governor sacked 20 commissioners as well as Special Advisers and Senior Special Advisers.

The names of the commissioner-nominees were announced at the floor of the State House of Assembly by the Speaker, Kennedy Ibeh, on Monday.

Ibeh said the 17 nominees would appear before the house for screening tomorrow, Tuesday.

He listed the names of the commissioner nominees as follows: Prof. Duru Emmanuel Joseph Chukwuma, Simon Ebegbulem, Dr. Prosper Ohayagha Success Obinna Chinonso, Prof. Ifunanya Okorodudu, Prof. C.O Nwosu, Mr. Keziechi Ogaziechi, Barr. Rex Anunobi, Lady Love Ineh and Mrs Rubby Emele.

Others are: Mr Anukwuem Okechukwu Chukwunyere, Chief Ford Ozurumba, Stanley Obidiegwu, Rt. Hon. Good luck Nana Opiah, Mrs. Ann Dozie, Prof. Kenneth Amaeshi (Chief Economic Adviser), Elias Emedom and Hauia Rabiu Ibrahim.

Uzodinma had on May 12, sacked his commissioners, but retained about eight commissioners with whom he has been running the affairs of the state.

Those retained were commissioners for Information and Strategy, Health, Tourism, Finance, Science and Technology, Works and that of the ministry of Youth.

Announcing the nominations earlier, Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Uzodimma, said the nominations signpost the that his principal was set to reconstitute cabinet.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is gearing up to reconstitute his Cabinet barely six months it was dissolved,” he said.

“He has therefore forwarded the names of 17 persons as Commissioners-designate to the Imo State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation.

“The names of the nominees were contained in a letter which Governor Uzodimma transmitted to the Assembly on Monday, November 22 through the Office of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibe, and was accordingly read and considered at a special plenary.

“They have been referred to the appropriate committee of the Imo State House of Assembly for screening, effective Tuesday, November 23, 2021.”