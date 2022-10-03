'I'm strong, ready to serve Nigeria from day one' - Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed speculations about his health and declared that he is strong and ready to serve Nigeria from day one.

Tinubu, who appeared in a video lasting seven seconds on Sunday, which was posted on his verified twitter handle and the Facebook of Tinubu Support Group (TSG), was seen riding a spinning bike.

Tinubu tweeted, “Many have said I have died; others claimed I have withdrawn from the presidential race. Well…nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am ready to serve Nigeria from day one.”

APC had initially scheduled a Peace Walk and Prayers for September 28, to officially kick off campaigns for the 2023 presidential election and other activities, but it was put off indefinitely. This was after Tinubu jetted out of the country to London, following the release of the list of the 422-member campaign council, which plunged the ruling party into a crisis.

Watch video below: