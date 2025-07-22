Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has dismissed rumours of his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that he remains committed to the party and focused on delivering his mandate to the people.

Speaking on Monday during the flag-off of the dualisation of the 3.5km Ila township road in Ila-Orangun, Adeleke reiterated his dedication to service, saying nothing would distract him from fulfilling his promises.

“I am glad that we are here today to flag off the dualisation of the Ila township road project despite the lingering uncertainties in the nation. I have vowed to my God and the good people of this state that I am committed to serving them, and I will never be distracted from my vow to serve,” the governor said.

Adeleke noted that his administration has so far reconstructed, rehabilitated, and renovated over 175 kilometres of roads, with several dualisation and flyover projects progressing across the state.

While flagging off the dualisation of the Ikirun-Ila-Odo expressway, the governor stressed the strategic importance of the project, which spans Osogbo through Ikirun, Inisha, Okuku, and Ijabe to Ila Odo, the boundary town with Kwara State.

“It is believed that the completion of the dualisation of Osogbo-Ikirun-Inisha-Okuku-Ijabe and finally Ila Odo, a total length of 39km, is of paramount importance to this administration, and I am committed to completing this project by the grace of God.

“The second phase, which we are flagging off today, is almost the same length as what was completed in 12 years. By God’s grace, we intend to deliver this project within 12 months,” he said.

Adeleke described the ongoing road projects as part of a new era of development in Osun State, adding: “Our gathering here to witness this is not an accident of history. We are all programmed by Almighty God to be what we have been, what we are, and what we will be in future.”

Oyebamiji urges calm over defection rumours

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Bola Oyebamiji, has dismissed speculations about Adeleke’s defection to the APC.

Speaking during a visit to the Ijesa-North federal constituency, Oyebamiji accused Adeleke’s administration of mismanaging the state’s resources despite a significant increase in revenue allocations over the past 30 months.

“Osun has been receiving a financial windfall of over 300 per cent of what it used to receive, yet there is nothing to show for these huge allocations,” Oyebamiji said.

He urged APC supporters to remain calm, assuring them that the party leadership was in control of the situation.

“Though our leader, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, will address you on the defection rumours, he sent me to assure you that there is no cause for alarm. Our leaders are in charge, and no one will reap the fruit of your labour,” Oyebamiji said.

On the lingering local government disputes in the state, Oyebamiji added: “Our Minister is working tirelessly to ensure that justice prevails, no matter whose ox is gored. Our councils remain in the control of our elected chairmen and councillors, and by God’s grace, they will remain so until we return to government in 2026.”