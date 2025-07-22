Osun PDP endorses Tinubu, Adeleke for re-election, dismisses defection rumours

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 presidential election and Governor Ademola Adeleke for re-election in the 2026 governorship race.

The endorsement was part of the resolutions reached at the party’s stakeholders’ meeting held on Monday.

In a communiqué signed by key stakeholders, including Governor Adeleke, and made available to journalists, the party dismissed rumours of Adeleke’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that both the governor and all party members remain firmly in the PDP.

The communiqué reads:

“That the PDP in Osun State recognises Osun as the ancestral home of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which makes the President the son of the state. Therefore, the PDP in Osun State hereby adopts and endorses President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 presidential election.”

“That the PDP in Osun State reaffirms its adoption and endorsement of Governor Ademola Adeleke for re-election in the 2026 governorship election on the platform of the PDP.”

“That Governor Ademola Adeleke and all members of the PDP in Osun State shall remain in the PDP.”

“That the leadership of the PDP in Osun State is directed to disseminate these resolutions to all structures of the party in the state.”

“That the state governor is enjoined to forge ahead with governance and the implementation of the administration’s Five-Point Agenda.”