Connect with us

Politics

Osun PDP endorses Tinubu, Adeleke for re-election, dismisses defection rumours
Advertisement

Politics

I’m not leaving PDP, Governor Adeleke declares

Politics

Ethiope State will amend for historical imbalances – Senator Dafinone

Politics

Group demands creation of Karadua State from Katsina

Politics

Tinubu’s aide lambasts Kemi Badenoch over remarks on Nigerian citizenship

Politics

JUST IN: Mohammed Babangida accepts BOA chairmanship, thanks Tinubu

Politics

ADC turns Imo into a five-party state

Politics

Gov. Adeleke in limbo over PDP, APC opposition to his planned defection

Politics

Again, demand for new constitution deadlocks over resource control 

Politics

Barau, Opeyemi, 97 senators rally behind Anioma state creation

Politics

Osun PDP endorses Tinubu, Adeleke for re-election, dismisses defection rumours

Published

7 hours ago

on

Osun PDP endorses Tinubu, Adeleke for re-election, dismisses defection rumours

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 presidential election and Governor Ademola Adeleke for re-election in the 2026 governorship race.

The endorsement was part of the resolutions reached at the party’s stakeholders’ meeting held on Monday.

In a communiqué signed by key stakeholders, including Governor Adeleke, and made available to journalists, the party dismissed rumours of Adeleke’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that both the governor and all party members remain firmly in the PDP.

The communiqué reads:

“That the PDP in Osun State recognises Osun as the ancestral home of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which makes the President the son of the state. Therefore, the PDP in Osun State hereby adopts and endorses President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 presidential election.”

“That the PDP in Osun State reaffirms its adoption and endorsement of Governor Ademola Adeleke for re-election in the 2026 governorship election on the platform of the PDP.”

“That Governor Ademola Adeleke and all members of the PDP in Osun State shall remain in the PDP.”

“That the leadership of the PDP in Osun State is directed to disseminate these resolutions to all structures of the party in the state.”

“That the state governor is enjoined to forge ahead with governance and the implementation of the administration’s Five-Point Agenda.”

Advertisement

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (142) #UBA (171) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (369) Alex Otti (571) Aliko Dangote (103) Atiku Abubakar (333) Babajide Sanwo-olu (187) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (931) Buhari (145) CBN (514) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (175) dollar (137) EFCC (139) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (357) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (103) IPOB (124) Labour Party (139) Muhammadu Buhari (252) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (160) NNPC (194) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (287) Olusegun Obasanjo (128) Osun State (142) PDP (177) Peter Obi (626) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (95) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (240)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement