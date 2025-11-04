“I’m Losing My Mind” – Regina Daniels cries out, accuses Ned Nwoko of ordering siblings’ arrest to force her return

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has accused her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, of orchestrating the arrest of her elder brother and sister in an alleged bid to compel her return home and submit to what he described as a “rehabilitation programme.”

The actress made the allegations in a series of emotional posts on her Instagram stories late Monday, saying she felt “trapped” and mentally overwhelmed by the situation.

“Someone please help me! I feel like I’m losing my mind,” Regina wrote. “I never thought I would do this, but my big brother and big sister have been arrested. My baby sister might be arrested soon as well – until I return and, according to him, go back to rehab.”

Regina condemned what she described as her husband’s attempt to brand her as unstable and force her into rehabilitation, adding that his public remarks had left her deeply hurt.

“Don’t even get me started on telling the world what you did to me with your stupid rehab talk!” she wrote. “You said I’m a drug addict. What other name will you call me? A prostitute? But I will speak on that one day and tell the world of your involvement in everything!”

The actress’s posts conveyed anguish, humiliation, and a sense of betrayal, as she appealed for the release of her family members.

“I’m trying, I’m really trying to be the bigger person by not saying or doing anything. Leave my family alone, Ned! And leave me alone too! It’s obvious it’s war – and a big shame that the beautiful but short legacy we built is about to be ridiculed before the whole world,” she lamented.

Expressing her distress, Regina added: “This is so freaking embarrassing! Hard girl like me, crying.”

Her elder brother, known on Instagram as @Sir.Sammywest, appeared to confirm her claims, posting: “Dem say na Ned send dem. Currently at Ogombo Station,” suggesting that he and another sibling were in police custody at Ogombo Police Station, Lagos.

The actress’s outcry comes days after Senator Nwoko publicly alleged that Regina was struggling with substance abuse and erratic behaviour. In a statement titled “Regina’s Unprovoked Carnage and Rampage in My House and in My Absence,” the senator claimed his wife’s actions were influenced by “addiction and emotional instability.”

As of the time of filing this report, neither the senator nor the police had issued an official response to Regina’s allegations. However, the incident has sparked widespread reactions across social media, with fans and colleagues expressing concern over the actress’s wellbeing and calling for restraint on both sides.