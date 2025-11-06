Regina Daniels celebrates reconciliation between parents as family works to free detained brother

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has expressed relief and happiness over the reconciliation of her estranged parents, describing it as a long-awaited moment of peace in her family.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Daniels revealed that her father and mother, actress Rita Daniels, who had been at odds for years, have set aside their differences. She said the reunion was driven purely by their shared desire to support her during a difficult time.

“Two concluded sworn enemies reuniting with no negative ulterior motive other than their daughter’s happiness,” she wrote. “And I dare question God for putting me in this situation?”

According to her, both parents are currently in Abuja, where they are working together to secure the release of her brother, Sammy, who has reportedly been detained.

“Sammy’s detainment is taking way too long but we will get him out, even if I have to march there myself and create a storm,” she added.

Daniels also praised her parents, describing her father as “a respected lawyer back in the day” and her mother as “a powerhouse” who always puts her children first.

Her comments come amid heightened public interest in her marriage to businessman and politician Ned Nwoko. Last month, a widely circulated video showed the actress in tears, claiming she had experienced domestic violence. “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing. But in my house, I am a queen,” she was heard saying.

Nwoko denied allegations of abuse, instead accusing Daniels of drug and alcohol misuse and suggesting she needed rehabilitation. The actress has since maintained that she would continue to fight for the safety and well-being of her children.

Daniels said the renewed unity between her parents is the one thing she has always wanted, describing it as a source of strength during a turbulent period in her life.