Ned Nwoko denies Regina Daniels’ claim, says he married her at 21, not 17
Ned Nwoko denies Regina Daniels' claim, says he married her at 21, not 17

Ned Nwoko denies Regina Daniels’ claim, says he married her at 21, not 17

Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North, has dismissed claims by his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, that he married her when she was 17, describing the allegation as “false, misleading, and malicious.”

In a statement shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, Nwoko said the claims were part of a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation amid their ongoing marital dispute.

“It has come to my attention that false claims are being circulated by Regina, suggesting that I married her when she was 17 years old. These claims are entirely untrue and misleading,” he wrote.

Nwoko explained that he first met Daniels when she told him she was 21 and presented her INEC voter’s card as proof, showing her date of birth as October 10, 1998.

“For clarity, during my first meeting with Regina, I asked her age, and she told me she was 21. She presented her voter’s card, which I have kept since that day. I have also seen a BBC interview her mother granted after our marriage regarding her age.”

According to Nwoko, their marriage took place six years ago, making Daniels 27 years old today.

“Any suggestion that I married her at 17 is false and should not be accepted by the public,” he added.

The senator further claimed that Daniels’ recent remarks were influenced by her mental health condition, alleging that she had started but abandoned a rehabilitation program for drug addiction.

“The facts are verifiable and indisputable. Until this is done, I urge the public to approach all her claims with caution and discernment, especially taking into account her current mental condition,” Nwoko said.

This statement comes amid heightened public scrutiny of the estranged couple’s relationship, as their marital disputes continue to dominate media headlines.

Obinna Ezugwu.

