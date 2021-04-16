The Indigenous People of Biafra has told the department of state services (DSS) that it produces its arms locally and doesn’t buy same.

The secessionist group stated this on Thursday while debunking allegation credited to the DSS that it was plotting to attack banks to get money to purchase arms.

The group in a statement by its spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, described the allegation by the department as a poor script, while assuring banks that their facilities were secure.

“We are not looking for money to buy arms because we produce our arms locally,” Powerful said.

Powerful emphasized that the pro-Biafra group members were freedom fighters and not criminals.

“The DSS is propelling this wicked propaganda to blackmail Eastern Security Network and IPOB, and dent our global reputation,” he said.

“IPOB and ESN are not criminals and we have no plans or agenda to touch any institution particularly banks.

“We are not looking for money to buy arms because we produce our arms locally and cannot attack or kidnap anybody for ransom. “We don’t inflict pains on the people we are fighting for their freedom. DSS must stop this rubbish and engage their time on something more meaningful. This poor script cannot fly. ESN has never left its mandate which is to defend Biafra land against Fulani terrorists and killer herdsmen.”

The statement added, “All banks in Biafraland must be wary of the DSS because it is possible they are planning to sponsor attacks on banks and turn around as usual to blame it on IPOB and ESN.”

The group warned that any armed robbery gang that would in an attempt to tarnish the reputation of IPOB and ESN would regret their action.