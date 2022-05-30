Court remands Okorocha in EFCC custody

A Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded Rochas Okorocha, former Imo State Governor, in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending the determination of his bail application.

The presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the remand order on Monday.

Okorocha, a presidential hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress is facing trial over alleged N2.9bn fraud.

Okorocha, Chinenye and five companies were arraigned on 17 counts of money laundering filed by the EFCC.

Ekwo adjourned till Tuesday for the hearing of the bail applications by Okorocha and Chinenye