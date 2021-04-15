Nigeria’s inspector-general of police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has unveiled a plan for the implementation of community policing in Nigeria.

The Federal Government had in August approved N13 billion for the take-off of the community policing initiative.

The IGP who unveiled the plan when he met with senior police officers on Thursday, said the community policing initiative would be part of his new policing vision.

The IGP in a statement issued after the meeting with officers said, “The highlights of the new policing vision include: Deploying cutting-edge policing technology and integrating intelligence-led policing practices to core policing functions, with a view to strengthening police capacity to stabilise the internal security order and restore public confidence in the Force.

“The new policing vision equally seeks to, among other things, give full effect to the concept of community policing and deliver quality police service that will be guided by the principles of public accountability and conformity to the rule of law.

“It will also embrace the social content of policing in which police officers see themselves as compassionate servants and helpers of the citizens.”

The IGP also promised that under his leadership, police officers will uphold the rights of the people and work within professional standards.

“He expressed confidence that in the shortest possible time, the new policing vision and operational strategies would return our beloved nation to the path of public safety, security and peace,” he noted.