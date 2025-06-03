Okorocha disclaims saying APC only interested in ‘hijacking power at all costs’

A former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has denied a remark credited to him on social media, allegedly criticizing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The controversial comment, which did not originate from Business Hallmark, claimed that Okorocha described the APC as no longer a political party but merely desperate to “hijack power at all costs.”

In a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, the former senator blamed political enemies for fabricating and circulating the comment. However, the statement did not specify the exact platform, date, or context in which the statement was purportedly made.

According to Onwuemeodo, “Almost eight years after leaving office as the Executive Governor of Imo State, and years after concluding his term as Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, those who harbor fear and envy of Rochas Okorocha have refused to let him be. They are yet to sleep with their two eyes closed because of Rochas Okorocha.

“For days now, they have taken to social media, planting stories and falsely attributing them to Okorocha. In their little-mindedness, they wrote: ‘APC is no longer a political party but a party desperate to hijack power at all costs. I am at the corner looking at them — Senator Rochas Okorocha.’”

Firmly dismissing the claim, Okorocha reaffirmed his commitment to the APC, noting that he remains a founding and loyal member of the party. “Okorocha, as one of the founding fathers of APC, remains committed to its success. He didn’t make the statement credited to him by those who envy his political relevance — years after leaving office as both governor and senator,” the statement read.

“We appeal to the general public to disregard the fake story — and any subsequent ones — as those responsible clearly are not done yet. But the good news is that they are chasing someone who is not chasing them. Okorocha will always be backed by equity and history.”

He also challenged the unnamed author of the post to state clearly where and when he supposedly made the statement. “That’s their latest fabrication. Okorocha would not, and could not, have made such a watery or vague comment. They couldn’t even indicate whether it was from a press conference, interview, or official statement.”

The former governor questioned the logic of the false attribution: “How could Okorocha have said that a party that has governed at the federal level since 2015 — and still counting in 2025 — is desperate to hijack power? Which power again?”

Okorocha also recalled his role in the formation of the APC, highlighting his unique position as the only sitting governor from the South East who joined the merger, even at the risk of his re-election in 2015. “In the merger that gave birth to APC, I was the only sitting governor from the South East who took the political risk of joining — when many key players in the region didn’t believe it would work. I was ridiculed and called names just for believing in the APC project. Today, those who joined APC later through congratulatory messages are the ones using blackmail and propaganda to erase the truth about my role.”

The statement also referenced how his colleagues elected him as the pioneer Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum: “Due to Okorocha’s dedication and commitment to APC and its ideals, he was unanimously elected by fellow governors as the founding Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum. He made the forum vibrant and effective.”

“Anyone who knows Okorocha’s style would know that if he had anything to say about the APC — good or bad — it wouldn’t be through a poorly written social media post. Okorocha does not play hide and seek in politics. His brand of politics is transparent, bold, and worthy of emulation. That’s why we won’t waste too much time reacting to this cock-and-bull story,” the statement concluded.