N2.9bn Fraud: Court grants Okorocha, others bail

An Abuja federal high court has granted bail to Rochas Okorocha, former Imo State governor and presidential aspirant being tried over an alleged N2.9 billion fraud.

He was granted bail on Tuesday by Justice Inyang Ekwo in the sum of N500 million and a surety in like sum.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order while ruling on the bail application filed by Okorocha who currently represents Imo West senatorial district in the National Assembly.

He ordered that the surety must be a responsible citizen who has landed property in the like sum of the bail granted to the presidential aspirant.

The judge also directed Okorocha to deposit his international passport with the registry of the court and should not travel outside the jurisdiction of the court without the court’s permission.

Similarly, he ordered the court registry to inform the Nigeria Immigration Service that Okorocha’s international passport was in its custody.

Justice Ekwo, however, ordered that the former governor should remain in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) until his bail conditions were met.

The judge also granted bail to Okorocha’s co-defendant, Anyim Nyerere Chinenye on the conditions attached to the administrative bail earlier granted him by the EFCC.

In his response, counsel to Okorocha, Okey Amaechi, informed the court that his client was ready to meet the bail conditions.

Trial is to commence on November 7.