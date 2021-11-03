Adebayo Obajemu

May & Baker Nigeria Plc recently published its third quarter result for the period ended 30 September 2021. This is an impressive result as turnover and profit after tax of the company grew year on year.

A turnover of N 8.064 billion was reported for the nine months period, up by 25.26% from N6.438 reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of the company grew by 29.44% to N882 million from N682 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share increased to 51 kobo from the EPS of 40 kobo reported in Q3 2020.

At the share price of N4.50, the PE ratio of May & Baker stands 8.82x with earnings yield of 11.33%.

