Unilever Nigeria Plc has recorded turnover of N58.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, which represents 31% topline growth compared to N44.7 billion turnover recorded in the corresponding period in 2020.

This is according to the company’s released unaudited interim report for the period ended 30th September 2021.

The result showed that the company recorded a gross profit of N15.9 billion for the period ended 30th September 2021 which is 61% up versus N9.9 billion reported for same period last year.

Overall, Unilever recorded profit after tax of N1.08 billion for the period ended 30th September 2021 compared to a loss after tax of N2.06 billion reported for the corresponding period in 2020.

Speaking on the results, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director, Soromidayo George said that, while the organisation remains focused on its strategy to deliver sustainable growth, Unilever is pleased with its performance, riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories,

“Unilever Nigeria will continue to monitor the business environment and respond appropriately to the challenges in the operating environment as well as disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic,” she added