Adebayo Obajemu

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Ikeja Electric, Eko Electricity and other Distribution Companies are set to increase tariff from July 1.

The companies have disclosed that their customers would pay more for power consumed from July 1, 2020 in line with regulatory policies aimed at improving service delivery.

The new developnment was made public via statements published in their Twitter handles on Friday.

In the statements, they said the new developnment is in line with regulatory policies that permits a periodic tariff review to reflect current macroeconomic realities of the country.

It stated, “The objective is to ensure a service reflective tariff that will enable our companies the required Performance Improvement Plan for Electricity Distribution Companies in Nigeria and achieve financial and fiscal sustainability in the Nigerian power sector.

“The tariff review becomes imperative considering the need to improve quality service to our esteemed customers. The new tariff will be strictly service reflective as customers are expected to pay tariff based on the electricity supply available to them.

“We understand the inconveniences this may pose to our customers especially during the Coronavirus pandemic period but wish to reiterate this was done to improve the quality of service provided by us.