Adebayo Obajemu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.83% to settle at 24,829.02 points from the previous close of 24,625.24 points on Thursday.

Investors gained N106 billion as market capitalization appreciated by 0.83% to settle at N12.952 trillion from the previous close of N12.846 trillion.

An aggregate of 127.2 million units of shares were traded in 2,844 deals, valued at N2.15 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 14 equities gained while 13 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Airtel Africa led other percentage gainers with 9.97% growth, closing at N328.7 from the previous close of N298.90.

ABC Transport, Neimeth Pharmaceuticals and Ecobank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.80%, 9.60% and 9.38% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Fidson Healthcare led other price decliners as it shed 9.70% of its share price to close at N2.98 from the previous close of N3.30.

Unity Bank, Chams Plc and PZ among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.62%, 8.33% and 4.94% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Guaranty Trust Bank traded 38.3 million units of its shares in 182 deals, valued at N870.51 million.AIICO Insurance traded 13.52 million units of its shares in 126 deals, valued at N13.5 million.First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) traded 6.71 million units of its shares in 148 deals, valued at N34.92 million