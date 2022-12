Nigerian music star, Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known aa D’Banj, has been released from detention by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

D’Banj was freed on Friday after three days detention.

The ICPC released the music star on grounds that he may be summoned later for further investigations.

He was arrested over alleged fraud relating to federal government’s N-Power programme.

Details later …