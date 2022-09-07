Dino Melaye, lawmaker Kogi West senator, and Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, have deployed skits to mock each other on social media.

Melaye first shared his own skit first on Tuesday, which he captioned, “I will not invite FFK for dinner,” an attempt to ridicule the former minister.

In the video, three men knelt down and begged him to “Please invite FFK for dinner.”

Dino replied, “Me, invite FFK for a dinner? No no no no, I am not going to bankroll anybody oh.”

In response, Fani-Kayode posted a video on his Instagram account, telling his security that Melaye is among those not allowed in his house.

He captioned the video, “Read the signboard: pigs and scavengers cannot enter!”

Both men have been at loggerheads over their political alignment in recent times.