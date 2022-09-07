Ooni of Ife marries another wife, Mariam Anako

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has married a new wife, Mariam Anako

Anako, the new wife, late on Tuesday arrived at the palace of the monarch in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

She was ushered into the palace after brief rites at the entrance to the premises.

She was thereafter led into the inner court of the palace to meet her husband and other guests waiting to receive her.

Oba Ogunwusi in a video shared on the Facebook page of his spokesperson, Moses Olafare, around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, was assisted by chiefs and close aides, in welcoming the new wife into the palace.

Also, Ooni elder brother, Sooko Adegboyega Ogunwusi, and the monarch’s other siblings were also mentioned by the compere at the ceremony as being present.

During the ceremony, Anako’s relations from Ebiraland in Kogi State and Ilorin in Kwara State were also present and they took turn to greet Ooni.

The new wife was coming into the palace about 10 months after Naomi Silekunola, the last wife of the monarch left him.

Specifically, Naomi announced separation with the monarch on Thursday, December 23, 2021, thus ended a marriage that produced a son, Tadenikawo, and lasted about 3 years.