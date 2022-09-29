Ahmad Lawan, Nigeria’s senate president, has opted against appealing the judgment of a Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State, which on Wednesday, affirmed Bashir Machina as the authentic candidate of the All progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District.

Reacting to the court judgment on in a statement on Thursday, Lawan said he would not be appealing the decision, and has accepted Machina is the rightful candidate.

“Yesterday, Wednesday, 28th September, 2022, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgement on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly elections,” the statement reads.

“The said judgement disqualifies my candidature and therefore my participation in the elections.

“After due consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgement. I accept the judgement.

“At this juncture, I deem it appropriate to thank His Excellency, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam for the leadership role in the APC political family in Yobe State. I also thank His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni for the support and brotherhood.

“To my constituents, I thank you all for your unflinching support, loyalty and unreserved committment to the course of building our people and Yobe North Senatorial District and indeed Yobe State.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to serve you in my personal and any other capacity at all times.

“We journeyed together for a long time, and this journey will remain a life long journey. It has been a wonderful relationship and it can only get stronger. I am indebted to you all. Alhamdulillah.”