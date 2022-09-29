JUST IN: Tinubu missing as presidential candidates sign peace pact

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was missing on Thursday as the presidential candidates of other political parties signed the now-customary peace pact.

Present at the signing of the pact were Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party among others.

However, Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, was present at the event.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on September 21, 2022, released the final list of candidates for national elections, namely presidential, senatorial and federal constituencies, in line with the 2023 elections timetable earlier released in the year.

INEC, which confirmed this in a statement by the National Commissioner in Charge of Voters’ Education, Festus Okoye, also posted the list on its website.

The list contained 36 presidential candidates and the running mates of 18 political parties. Also, a total of 4,223 candidates will battle for 469 legislative positions (senatorial and federal constituencies) at the federal level.