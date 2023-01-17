Senate to adjourn plenary next week for elections

The Nigerian Senate says it would adjourn plenary next week to allow lawmakers to have time for campaigns for the forthcoming elections.

The latest decision comes days after the chamber resumed following a three-week break after it adjourned plenary on December 28, 2022.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, disclosed during the plenary that after the week’s work, they’d suspend plenary for the sake of the elections.

According to him, the break would enable lawmakers contesting for various offices during the general elections to carry out necessary campaigns in their various constituencies.

He, however, said the Senate might suspend activities this week if it can deal with urgent issues requiring its attention so it does not have to sit next week.

Lawan said, “We are prepared to sit up to Friday this week to attend to all urgent issues requiring our attention, so we don’t have to sit next week in view of the forthcoming elections.”