Supreme Court affirms Lawan as Yobe North APC senatorial candidate

The Supreme Court has affirmed Ahmed Lawan, Nigeria’s senate president, as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Yobe North Senatorial district election.

Justice Centus Nweze, in his lead judgement, faulted the approach of Bashir Machina in commencing the suit at the Federal High Court Damaturu division by way of originating summons and without oral evidence to prove allegations of fraud.

More subsequently…