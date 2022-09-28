A Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, capital of Yobe State, on Wednesday, affirmed Bashir Machina as the authentic candidate of the All progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District.

Machina had approached the Federal High Court seeking an order to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish his name as the winner of the May 28 APC senatorial primary election for Yobe North.

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu ordered the APC to forward the name of Machina to INEC as the authentic winner of the primary election.

The judge dismissed the primary election where the Senate President emerged as the senatorial candidate as “phantom.”

Lawan who had participated in the presidential primary of the APC and lost to Tinubu, went for the ticket of his senatorial district, a move which created controversy between him and Machina who asserted that he duely participated in the primaries and won the ticket.

