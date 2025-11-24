UK Shuts Down Nigeria’s Bid to Bring Ekweremadu Home to Finish Jail Term

The United Kingdom has rejected a request by the Nigerian government to transfer former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, to Nigeria to complete his prison sentence.

Ekweremadu is currently serving a nine-year, eight-month jail term in the UK after he was convicted in 2023 for plotting to harvest the kidney of a young man – a case that attracted global attention and widespread condemnation.

A delegation led by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, recently met officials of the UK Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to seek Ekweremadu’s deportation so he could serve the rest of his sentence in Nigeria.

However, according to The Guardian UK, the MoJ turned down the request, citing concerns that Nigeria could not guarantee he would continue his prison term once transferred. A source was quoted as saying: “The UK will not tolerate modern slavery, and any offender will face the full force of UK law.”

With the rejection, Ekweremadu will remain in a UK prison for the duration of his sentence.

His wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu – who was sentenced to four years and six months, with half served in custody – was released earlier this year and has since returned to Nigeria.