Mr. Peter Mbah, Enugu State governor, has appointed Lloyd Ekweremadu, son of Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy president of the senate, as well as Ada Chukwu, daughter of Sullivan Chime, a former governor of the state, as commissioners.

Governor Mbah, on Friday, sent a list of Enugu 15 commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly.

Among those nominated are veteran broadcaster, Aka Eze Aka, Prof. Ndubueze Mba, Mrs Ngozi Eni, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Chika Ugwoke and Dr Kingsley Ude.

Others are former commissioners Prof. Emmanuel Obi and Deacon Okey Ogbodo, as well as Mrs Ugochi Madueke, Dr Malachy Agbo, Gerrald Otiji, Nathaniel Urama and Prince Lawrence Ezeh.