I have received instruction to dethrone Emir Sanusi – Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has said he received a letter asking him to dethrone Muhammad Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, if he fails to submit to the state’s authority.

The governor who made the disclosure in a statement by his spokesperson, Abba Anwar on Thursday, said 35 civil society organisations wrote to him over their concerns on the face-off between the government and the emir.

Anwar said the CSOs have asked the governor to initiate the removal of Sanusi if he refuses to comply with the law.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has received a letter from a coalition of 35 civil society groups urging him to, in the interest of protecting the sanctity of the rule of law, and the mandate given to him by Kano electorate, as a matter of urgency, start the process of dethroning the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II,” the statement said.

“The letter titled ‘Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019 : Demand Letter’ states clearly that; ‘The coalition of 35 Civil Society Groups under the above mentioned group (UMBRELLA OF KANO CONCERNED CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS) are curiously studying the unfolding events in the running of Kano State affairs especially in recent time, as it relates to the lingering face-off between the Government of Kano State on one hand and the Emir of Kano on the other hand.’

“Reminding specifically that, matters that arose from the aftermath of Kano State High Court decision nullifying the Kano State Emirate Council Law, that was enacted by the State House of Assembly, which eventually paved way for the enactment of another Law, creating additional 4 First Class Emirates, which also empowers the Governor to take disciplinary measures against any erring emir, should be effected,’ according to the letter.

The development is the latest in what has been a cold war between Ganduje and Sanusi

Few months ago, in an attempt to whittle down the emir, Ganduje broke Kano into five emirates, stripping Sanusi of the control of 34 local government areas of the state.

However, last month, Federal High Court sitting in the state sacked four new emirs installed by the governor.

Not done, the governor sent a fresh bill seeking the creation of four additional emirates to the state assembly. The assembly passed the bill and he signed it into law.

He subsequently appointed Sanusi as head of Kano chiefs, a position which, according to the new law, is only rotational.