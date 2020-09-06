BY EMEKA EJERE

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that religious leaders can help end the ongoing killings in the Southern part of the state by watching their words as their reckless statements is at the root of the crisis.

El-Rufai was speaking on Saturday, when the National Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah wa Iqamatul Sunnah, Sheikh Abdullahi Lau and other Izala leaders paid him a courtesy call.

Southern Kaduna has been in the news for the wanton destruction of lives and properties perpetrated by bandits who hide under a perennial inter-tribal conflict.

The governor noted that the Izala leaders came to be briefed on the security situation in Kaduna and that “they received briefings from the Commissioner of Internal Security as well as the Deputy Governor.”

He said, “We also solicited their support and prayers to see the end of this crisis, because we are of the strong view that at the bottom of this crisis are the reckless statements of some religious leaders.

“If religious leaders decide firmly that people should live in peace and preach that consistently, it will lead to peaceful coexistence in our state.”

El-Rufai also said that the root of the crisis in southern Kaduna “lies in differences in religion and ethnicity.”