How assassins invaded our home, missed my father – Oyedepo’s daughter

The daughter of popular Nigerian pastor and founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, Love Ogah, has given a chilling, graphic details of how an assassination attempt on her father during her secondary school years happened.

In a recent sermon, Ogah revealed how a group of hired assassins stormed their home with the aim of killing Bishop Oyedepo.

She said the assailants openly proclaimed their mission on arrival at their residence, conducting a thorough search of the house in pursuit of Bishop Oyedepo.

In spite of the extensive search of all the nooks and crannies of the house for hours, the attackers reportedly could not locate the preacher. Ogah, recounting the incident, said the family watched in disbelief as the drama unfolded.

“The assassins came and said they came to kill my father. They searched everywhere, room to room, but couldn’t find him.

“After they left, my father came out and said he saw them the whole time, they just couldn’t see him. All of us were looking like it was a film trick.”

She said that Bishop Oyedepo revealed that he remained physically present and watched the intruders, yet they were supernaturally blinded to his presence.