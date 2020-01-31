By OBINNA EZUGWU

The United States embassy in Nigeria has described reports that it denied senior pastor of the Living Faith Ministries, aka, Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo visa as fake news.

Reports had emerged that Oyedepo was denied visa at the US consulate in Lagos, Nigeria.

However, the embassy took to its Facebook page on Friday to describe the report as false.

“Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to a Nigerian Oyedepo is false,” the embassy said.

“If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false.”

The report had also indicated that while Oyedepo was denied visa, comedian, Bovi, was given.

But Bovi also took to twitter handle, @officialBovI to deny visiting the US embassy.