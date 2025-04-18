Chidinma Ojukwu, the main suspect in the murder of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ataga, on Thursday, informed a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square how she found Ataga’s lifeless body in a Lekki short-let apartment on June 15, 2021.

Giving her testimony before Justice Yetunde Adesanya, the former 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos stated that she had returned from purchasing food and juice, knocked on the apartment door and, getting no response, pushed it open only to see blood on the floor and Ataga lying in a pool of blood.

“I dropped everything and rushed to him,” she said. “His eyes were half-shut and he had no pulse.”

Chidinma is standing trial for murder, conspiracy to murder, and stealing, alongside co-defendants Adedapo Quadri and her sister, Chioma Egbuchu.

Led in evidence by her counsel, Mr Onwuka Egwu, Chidinma gave a graphic account of her relationship with Ataga, which she said started in November 2020 through a mutual friend, Fiyin, who was going out with Ataga’s friend, James.

She said Ataga was kind and supportive, noting that he paid her school fees and financially supported her cosmetics business, Unseal Zone International, located on Murtala Mohammed Way.

She told the court that Ataga was from Edo State, lived in Victoria Garden City, worked in the media industry, and had three children with his estranged wife, who lived in Abuja.

Chidinma stated that on June 13, 2021, while cooking at home, she got a call from Ataga.

After exchanging pleasantries, he informed her that his birthday was that Friday and invited her to spend time with him ahead of a planned family celebration.

According to her, Ataga said he would travel to Abuja to celebrate with his family, but wanted to mark it privately with her first and she agreed.

“He said the house at VGC was under construction and unavailable. I asked where we would go, and he suggested a hotel or apartment. I said he should be able to get one easily at VGC, but he preferred Lekki because of meetings he had scheduled,” she said.

She added that Ataga preferred an apartment to a hotel for a more homely feel and asked her to search for one.

“I couldn’t find a suitable apartment, but later, he sent me the address of one on 19, Adewale Street, off Ologolo Road, Lekki,” she testified.

Chidinma said she arrived at the apartment around 6 p.m. on June 13 and was eventually joined by Ataga.

“When I arrived, I didn’t see anyone around. I knocked on what looked like a security post but got no response. I texted Michael that I had arrived. He told me to wait. Shortly after, a short man with a Northern accent arrived and introduced himself as Abu,” she said.

He showed her the apartment, which she inspected before calling Ataga to confirm it was suitable.

Ataga joined her shortly afterwards, and they went to Ango Villa restaurant to eat and pick up takeout.

She said they also purchased wine before returning to the apartment to eat, drink, and smoke.

On June 14, she said they woke up late, and Ataga asked her to get ready so they could go out for food.

“He said he had only one stick of loud (cannabis) left and asked if I had a supplier. I said yes and contacted Quadri, asking him to deliver the loud and Rohypnol. I sent him the location,” she said, adding that Ataga sent her N15,000 for the loud and later N25,000 for food.

She stated that she was out for about two hours buying food due to COVID-related delays.

She noted that the next day, June 15, Ataga again asked for cocaine but asked Chidinma to pay as he was unable to make a transfer.

He also gave her money to buy food and juice.

“After some difficulty getting okro soup and failing to reach him, I returned to the apartment and found him dead,” she told the court.

“I saw blood on the floor and pushed the door open. Michael was lying on the ground, covered in blood, his eyes half-shut. I dropped everything and rushed to him.”

She said she checked his chest for a pulse but found none.

In a fear , she wiped blood off her arm, changed into a black top over her red blouse, and packed her belongings.

“I stood there thinking of what to do but couldn’t come up with anything. I took my blood-stained bag, clothes from the wardrobe, jewellery from the TV stand, and a brown envelope.

“I left the room with the food I had bought and sat on the stairs. I called the cab that dropped me off earlier and waited. When he called to say he was at the gate, I put on the black top over the red one, kept my head down, and entered the car.”

She informed the court that when she arrived home, she unsealed the envelope and discovered documents including Ataga’s bank statements, ID cards, and business cards, as well as one bearing the name Mary Johnson.

She noted that one of the cards might have been a driver’s license or voter’s card but she couldn’t tell.

Following her testimony, Justice Adesanya adjourned the case until April 28, 2025, for the continuation of the trial.

