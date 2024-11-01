The Joint Health Sector (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals Association (AHPA) have suspended their seven-day warning strike, effective from midnight of October 31, 2024.

This they said, is in the spirit of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the government, and in the general public interest.

Mr Kabiru Minjibir, National Chairman of JOHESU said this in a communiqué jointly signed by Mr Martin Egbanubi, National Secretary of the union on Thursday in Abuja.

JOHESU had embarked on a seven-day warning strike on Oct. 25, to press home its demands from the Federal Government.

It said that the decision to suspend the warning strike was taken at an hybrid emergency meeting of the Expanded National Executive Council (NEC) of the Union.

It said the expanded NEC comprised of the Presidents and General Secretaries of JOHESU affiliate unions and professional Associations, National Executive Council (NEC) members of affiliate Unions and JOHESU Chairmen and Secretaries at the State and Branch levels.

According to the communiqué, NEC-in-Session critically appraised the various reports and the MoU signed between the JOHESU team and the Federal Government team during the conciliation meeting held on Oct. 29 at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“NEC-in-session after extensive deliberations resolved that the suspension of the seven-day warning strike effective from midnight, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in the spirit of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and in general public interest.

“Timeline of six weeks given to the Federal Government to meet all her obligations contained in the MoU.

“Expanded NEC meeting shall be convened upon the expiration of the six (6) weeks’ deadlines to review development and take appropriate decisions.

“Indefinite strike action shall be the next option if the Expanded NEC of JOHESU is not satisfied with the Federal Government responses to the implementation of her obligations contained in the MoU,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demands of the unions include immediate implementation of CONHESS adjustment, payment of 25 per cent CONHESS Review arrears, and payment of nine months’ salary to staff of Regulatory Agencies.

Others were the restoration of funding to the Environmental Health Regulatory Council, reconstitution of Boards/Governing Councils of Federal Health Institutions, and commencement of the process to upwardly review the retirement age of health workers, among others.