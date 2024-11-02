Ede Day 2024: Govs, other dignitaries to grace event, as planning c’ttee visits Adeleke  

In preparation for the 2024 annual Ede Day, the central planning committee on Friday visited Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, who is also the Asiwaju of Ede land.

The essence of the visit, according to the chairman of the committee who is the immediate past ALGON secretary in the state, Hon. Lukman Afolabi, was to receive blessings from the Asiwaju of Ede land and shd to keep him abreast of programmes lined for the event which is billed to hold on December 7, 2024.

Afolabi applauded the governor for the love he has shown for his home town, adding that within shortest period of his administration, Ede has witnessed tremendous development in all facets.

He said history will be kind to the governor for all what is doing to develop not Ede.

The erstwhile ALGON scribe described the governor as the God sent to redeem Osun from backwardness in terms of infrastructural deficit, saying that Osun has been witnessing facelift since he came to power.

He urged the governor not to relent in his oars of turning the state to little ‘London’ he dream of.

Responding, Governor Adeleke thanked the Ede day central planning committee headed by Hon. Afolabi, for their brilliant plans to make this year’s Ede Day a memorable one.

Governor Adeleke said he was happy to see some vibrant youths mixing together, urging them to see their nomination as part of the committee as a call to contribute thier quotas to the development of Ede.

The governor who told the committee of his plan to invite his counterpart governors and captains of industries, and implored the committee to make judicious use of available funds to complete Ede town Hall and other valuable projects embarked on by the community.

Governor Adeleke said he was impressed by the commitment of the committee, noting that the chairman of the committee has never found wanting in anyway.

He applauded Hon. Afolabi for all what his doing for his community, saying he has never get disappointed in him since he knew him.

While appreciating the governor for the warm reception, the Secretary General of Federal Council, Ede Descendant Union who is also the secretary of the central planning committee, Dr. Nuren Lawal thanked Governor Adeleke for supporting the committee.