Court fixes December 10 for trial of Osun Monarch, 4 others

Published

3 hours ago

on

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ila, has fixed December 10, 2024, for trial of the Edigbon of Edemosi, Oba Sunday Olaniyan, and four others, over alleged unlawful acquisition of farmlands.

Other defendants includes three chiefs Elewude Tunmise, the Obalotin of Edemosi, aged 42; Kasm Adeoti, the Aro of Edemosi, aged 52; and Jimoh Agboola, the Obatufe of Edemosi, aged 60, and an indigene  Jamiu aged 32.

Earlier, in the processings the counsel to the first defendants, prayed to the court to grant the replacement of a surety, noting the initial surety was a counsel.

He pleaded that the surety simply identified as Clement should be replaced by Segun Ajiboye.

While granting prayer, the court  interviewed Ajiboye, querying if he knows what he is getting himself into.

Ajiboye, a level 14 officer at College of Education, Ila Orangun told the court of his readiness to stand as surety for the defendants.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor, Akala Orobiyi, didn’t oppose the prayer, stating that he knows the surety, Ajiboye.

The magistrate adjourned the case to December 10, 2024 for the trail.

