Health workers declare 7-day strike over govt’s failure to address welfare issues

The Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals (JOHESU) has declared a seven-day warning strike over the inability of the federal government to attend to the welfare of its members.

JOHESU earlier issued a 15-day ultimatum to the government to resolve these welfare issues.

The key demands include the immediate implementation of the consolidated health salary structure and a 25 percent review of arrears from June to December 2023.

The union is also asking for an upward review of the retirement age for health workers, tax waivers on allowances for healthcare workers, and the immediate payment of COVID-19 hazard allowances.

Kabiru Minjibir, national chairof JOHESU, spoke to journalists in Abuja on Friday after the union’s national executive council meeting.

According to him, there had been no positive response from the government despite repeated assurances during meetings with various ministries and agencies.

In compliance with the Provisions of Section 41 of the Trade Disputes Act Cap. T8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, members of JOHESU affiliate unions from Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI), and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) will begin a seven-day strike action from midnight on 25th October 2024 in Federal Health Institutions,” he said.

”The general public should bear with us all inconveniences the withdrawal of services of health workers under the umbrella of JOHESU might cause during this period.

Advertisement

“We urge the consumers of health care and well-meaning Nigerians to empathise with us and also give solidarity to this struggle which is aimed at making healthcare delivery effective, accessible and affordable in the country.

“JOHESU has always exhibited maturity, selflessness and patriotism even in the face of extreme provocations and government’s long delay in meeting our demands and we think that our maturity and patriotism have been taken for granted.

“JOHESU is committed to using social dialogue to resolve matters affecting the welfare and working conditions of our members.”

He also warned that no member should be victimised for participating in the strike, which he described as a “dispute of right”.