PENGASSAN mourns members killed in Rivers helicopter crash 
Published

3 hours ago

on

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) says it is deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of four of its esteemed members. 

The crash which occurred on the early hours of Thursday 24th October 2024 in Rivers State, is feared to have claimed the lives of all eight persons on board, including two crew members.

“The deceased members were valued members of the PENGASSAN family and dedicated professionals in the Oil and Gas industry.  Their contributions to the Sector and to our Association will be sorely missed,” a statement by Festus Osifo, president of the association said on Friday.

“PENGASSAN extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims during this difficult time. We share in their grief and offer our unwavering support as we navigate this tragic event. We are committed to providing assistance to the bereaved families in any way possible.

“The Association is currently working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash and is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities in their investigation.  We urge all parties involved to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the cause of the accident and urgent measures put in place to prevent future tragedies.

“PENGASSAN calls for all her members everywhere through the Branches to observe a moment of silence and reflection in honor of our fallen Comrades.  Their dedication and service to the Oil and Gas industry will never be forgotten.

“We will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

