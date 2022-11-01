Cultural Credibility Development Initiative, an advocacy group, has mourned the death of Mbazulike Amaechi, elder statesman and foremost member for the Zikist Movement who passed away at 93 on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, president of the group, said Uwazurike was a great Igbo son whose departure would be sorely missed.

Uwazurike noted that it’s particular sad that the First Republic Minister passed away without hearing from President Muhammadu Buhari with respect to his request for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“Cultural Credibility Development Initiative mourns the departure of the noble statesman, Chief Mbazulike Amechi. Chief Mbazulike Amechi popularly known as Dara Nwafor Igbo, was a great man by all ramifications,” the statement reads.

“He was a recurring decimal at every crucial moment in the history of Nigeria. As a young politician, he physically defended the great Zik, for which he earned the name ‘the boy is good ‘.

“The most recent assignment he undertook was to lead a delegation of the highly respected Eminent Igbo Leaders to visit President Muhamadu Buhari to plead for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The delegation comprised of me, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife and Bishop Onuoha. Chief Mbazulike Amechi stated firmly that God blessed him with a long life and President Muhamadu Buhari with a second term to bring peace to Nigeria. President Muhamadu Buhari promised to give a positive answer because he would not say no to the delegation on account of the age of Chief Mbazulike Amechi. Sadly, this promise was not kept.

“We are in mourning because a highly respected Eminent Igbo leader has departed without hearing from President Muhamadu Buhari that he has released Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”