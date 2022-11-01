Alleged drug dealing: NDLEA declares Lagos socialite wanted

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has declared a Lagos socialite, Ademola Afolabi Kazeem, wanted over alleged illicit drug trafficking.

Kazeem, owner of Adekaz Hotels, was declared wanted on Tuesday.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has declared wanted Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem (a.k.a Alhaji Abdallah Kazeem Muhammed) over offences bordering on exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering,” the anti-drug agency said in a statement on Tuesday